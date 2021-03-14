No. 6 Alabama adds another SEC title, edges LSU at tourney

by Madison Jaggars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Herbert Jones drove for a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds and No. 6 Alabama won the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the first time since 1991, holding off a late flurry to edge LSU 80-79. Coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide added to their regular-season title with a victory that should help Alabama at least match its highest seed ever in the NCAA Tournament. It was No. 2 in both 1987 and 2002. Alabama won its seventh tournament title overall, second in the SEC only to Kentucky’s 31. Alabama is 24-6. LSU missed a couple of chances in the final seconds and fell to 18-9.