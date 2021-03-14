Storms In The Forecast, With A Significant Severe Threat Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It was another very warm mid-march day across central and south Alabama. While morning lows fell into the low and mid 50s, afternoon temperatures soared into the low and mid 80s. There was plenty of sun with mainly thin clouds overhead here and there at times throughout the day. Clouds appear to be thickening late this afternoon, and expect that trend to continue overnight. Temperatures remain warm this evening, holding in the mid 70s through 7PM, then gradually falling into the mid 60s through 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers and storms return to the forecast Monday. However, they may only be widely scattered throughout the day. The storm prediction center places part of our area within a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather. Recent short-range model guidance suggests many of Monday’s storms remain to our northwest, closer to Interstate 20. Outside of the chance for rain, expect a mostly cloudy sky and a warm day, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers and storms likely drift further south into our area Monday night and could be rather widespread throughout Tuesday. Tuesday’s storms are not forecast to be severe at this time.

Another round of storms arrives Wednesday. Confidence is increasing in the possibility for severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday night. The storm prediction center now places a 30%, or enhanced, probability for severe weather across the western two-thirds of Alabama. The rest of the state is within a 15%, or slight, risk area. All modes of severe weather appear possible, including tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds, and hail up to golf ball size (1.75″ diameter). Some storms may still be ongoing through early Thursday morning in southeast Alabama. Be weather aware.

Showers and storms clear our area Thursday morning as a cold front pushes through our area. Some sunshine returns for the afternoon, but expect cooler temperatures for the rest of the week and the weekend. Thursday night lows fall into the 40s, with highs in the 60s Friday. Next weekend features mainly dry weather with clouds at times. Highs only reach the 60s Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the 40s.