2021 SLE Rodeo Week Preview

by Ja Nai Wright

The annual SLE Livestock and Rodeo are back in Montgomery this week. The 2020 Rodeo was canceled this time last year after the first case of COVID-19 entered Alabama. Just once year later officials are ready to bring the show back to life with a few changes.

The shows will have limited seating and masks will be required to make sure that all fans have a fun and safe time inside the Garrett Coliseum. In addition to COVID regulated changes, this years rodeo is apart of the PRCA competition which means there will be a winner who will advance on to the next stage of the rodeo leading to the National finals in Las Vegas.

The rodeo starts with the annual parade on Thursday at noon and ends Saturday with the final competition. Tickets are sold in advance and at the door, there is an additional $5 charge for tickets purchased the day of events. The rodeo will also be live on Cowboy TV this year.

Click here to get details about each event and to purchase advanced tickets.