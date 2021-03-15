A Year into Pandemic, Bama Tracker Founder Pondering Future

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The creator of a popular website for tracking COVID-19 in Alabama is pondering what will become of his creation once the health care crisis eases. David Marconnet says he sees two options for his site, which presents publicly available data about the virus in easily accessible, understandable charts and graphs. Marconnet says Bama Tracker could remain online as an archive for researchers or anyone who wants to look through pandemic data. Or it could adapt to track other data that Alabamians find interesting. State lawmakers honored the Huntsville software developer for his work on the website last month.

