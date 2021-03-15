Alabama State will have pair of games airing on ESPN family of networks

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State will host a pair of games on campus Saturday, March 20 that will air on the ESPN family of networks at the same time.

The Alabama State-Jackson State game time has been moved to 3 pm (ct) and will be moved to ESPN2, after originally being scheduled for 2 pm on ESPN3. The game time was moved to accommodate national television.

They will also host a softball game at the Barbara Williams Softball Complex against Texas Southern with first pitch scheduled for 3 pm. That contest will be carried on ESPNU and will be the only regular season game picked up to this point in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) by ESPN.

Season tickets are still on sale for the 2021 spring football season, while the Barbara Williams Softball Complex will be pass list only due to COVID-19 protocols and socially distant seating.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University football, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateFB (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), and @BamaStateSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.