Coach Oats, No. 5 Alabama Put Pedal to Metal in Rapid Rise

by Alabama News Network Staff

Nate Oats didn’t just speed up Alabama’s playing style by urging his players to put the pedal to the metal whenever they got the chance. The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide’s second-year coach also mashed the accelerator in lifting the program from its recent doldrums into Southeastern Conference champions and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Oats did it with an up tempo style and by adding key pieces to a team that already had talented players on the roster. As he readily admits, “When we came here, the cupboard wasn’t bare.”

Alabama faces Rick Pitino and Iona on Saturday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)