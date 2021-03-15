February Unemployment Rate Lowest of Pandemic for Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

The state says Alabama’s unemployment rate for January declined to 4.3%, the lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago. The rate is still well above the pre-pandemic level of 2.7% of January 2020. But it was was better than the revised December unemployment rate of 4.7%. It was also below the U.S. unemployment rate of 6.3% for the month.

Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says the drop to a new low level of joblessness for the pandemic is encouraging.

Shelby County has the state’s lowest jobless rate at 2.3%. Wilcox County is highest at 12.4%.

