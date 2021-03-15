Huntingdon College Adopting New Class Schedule for Fall 2021, No Friday Classes

by Alabama News Network Staff

When Huntingdon College classes begin in the fall of 2021, Monday-Wednesday-Friday courses and long days with no lunch breaks will be distant memories as a more student-friendly class schedule is implemented. Huntingdon President J. Cameron West announced today that the College is adopting a four-day-per-week class schedule with no classes on Fridays. Furthermore, there will be designated 75-minute midday breaks Mondays through Thursdays.

“We are excited about the possibilities open to students and to faculty with this ‘Flexible Friday’ schedule—as we are calling it,” said President West. “Almost all Huntingdon students are involved in at least one team or cohort outside of their academic major—whether through athletics, band, choir, student life, Greek life, academic honor societies, student government, or involvement in our Presidential Fellows team. They also work and have other home or life demands. Having no classes on Fridays allows students to meet; travel to away games or prepare for home games; work; intern; job-shadow; extern; travel for academic meetings or for graduate or professional school interviews; work more intensively on a project, paper, or research; and gather for campus activities planned by the Student Government Association, fraternities and sororities, or the Office of Student Affairs.”

Dr. Tom Perrin, senior vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, said the Flexible Friday schedule will benefit faculty, as well. “Faculty who are used to preparing for three meetings of a class during the week only have to prepare for two; office hours will be held during the Monday-through-Thursday schedule rather than on Fridays, while most Fridays will be open for grading and course planning. The longer luncheon break each day will provide the opportunity for enhanced faculty-student conversation and mentoring over the midday meal. Increased faculty office hours and one-on-one engagement with students will be major components of the Monday–Thursday schedule.” Dr. Perrin added that fewer evening classes will be taught in the fall term so that students’ evenings may be used for studying or other activities.

Huntingdon fall 2021 class periods will run for 75 minutes each, beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 4:15 p.m., with a college-wide 75-minute lunch break, 12:15–1:30 p.m. and no classes or meetings from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. daily, when athletic teams will practice. Each three-credit-hour class will meet two times per week, Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday.

“A four-day school week will be incredibly beneficial to my schedule,” said Clara Casalino, a rising senior from Hoover, Alabama. “It will allow me to balance school and my personal life without being so overwhelmed. Having Fridays off will allow me to become more involved on campus by having more free time to contribute to all of the clubs and organizations I am a member of.”

“For a number of years, Huntingdon’s class schedule has allowed for several Friday In-Service Days each semester,” said President West. “Next year every Friday will be similar to an In-Service Day. Students will have greater opportunity to manage the demands for their time and talent as they seek more balance in their class/study/co-curricular/extra-curricular/employment lives.”

