Millbrook Police Searching for Burglary Investigation Suspect

The Millbrook Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Burglary Investigation. Police say Jamarcus Denzel Tyre is wanted for Theft of Property 4th degree, Burglary 3rd degree, and 6 counts of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle.

On March 2, Tyre, was involved in multiple crimes that occurred in the 2500 and 2700 block of Main Street in Millbrook.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tyre, call the Millbrook Police Department or CrimeStoppers using at 215-STOP (7867).

