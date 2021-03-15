Montgomery Police Investigating Two Weekend Homicides

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’re investigating two separate homicide cases that both happened Sunday.

Police say the victims of the homicides were 39-year-old Marcus Brown and 31-year-old Abimael Zunun, both of Montgomery.

Police say they and fire medics responded to the 1100 block of Barley Drive about 4:20 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. That’s where they found Brown, who died later at a hospital.

Then about 11 p.m., they got a call of another shooting in the 200 block of South Hopper Street. They found Abimael Zunun who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating what led to the shootings. No arrests have been made.

If you have information that can help them, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.