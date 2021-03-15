Multiple Rounds Of Storms This Week!

by Shane Butler



A very active weather pattern is ahead for us this week. We expect a couple rounds of storms to move through the area Tuesday through Thursday morning. Some of the storms will be strong and possibly severe! All modes of severe storms will be possible, especially with the storms that move through Wednesday afternoon into the early morning hours of Thursday. We will all need to be weather alert through the latter half of this week. Make sure you have our weather app downloaded to your phone. Just go to the app store and search ANN Weather. Check the batteries in your NOAA weather radio.

TONIGHT: We will carry the chance for showers and a few storms but the greater risk will run along our western counties. Any of the storms that do develop could be strong or possibly severe. Most spots central and south continue dry. Temps will remain rather mild with lows in the 60s overnight.

TUESDAY: The air mass over us will support shower and storm development. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area under a marginal risk. That’s 1 out of the 5 on the storm index. Storms that do develop will be capable of damaging winds, a brief tornado, and quarter size hail. Where storms aren’t occuring you can expect mostly cloudy skies with temps in the 70s for highs. A few storms may go into the evening hours and then our weather settles down overnight. Temps drop into the lower 60s for overnight lows.

WEDNESDAY: An area of low pressure along with its trailing cold front will work through the deep south. Preceding the cold front will be a warm front lifting through the area during the day. This will place us in a favorable position for severe storm development Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning. Our entire area will run the risk of tornadoes (some strong), damaging winds up to 60s mph, and golf ball size hail. Unfortunately, some of the storms will be moving through during the overnight hours of Wednesday. You will need to have those cell phones charged up and have a way to receive warnings!

THURSDAY: The rain and storms will be departing early and weather conditions will be gradually improving. Skies become partly sunny and temps manage low to mid 70s for highs. Cooler air will spill into the area Thursday evening and we’re expecting lows in the mid to upper 40s Friday morning.