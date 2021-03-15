Bachelor Event Specials: “Women Tell All” and “After the Final Rose” TONIGHT
The Bachelor Event Specials "Women Tell All" and "After the Final Rose" airing TONIGHT starting at 8/7c on your local ABC32!
“The Bachelor: Women Tell All” – Fifteen women return to relive the romance and rehash the rivalries from their journeys to find love. Some may seek forgiveness while others take a stand, but everyone will have the opportunity to speak their piece, including the Bachelor himself, Matt James. Among other reunions, Serena P. and Matt will face each other for the first time since her emotional hometown date exit. This pre-taped special takes all the emotion and sprinkles in hilarious bloopers as well as an exclusive sneak peek at the remainder of the season.
“The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” – On-air personality and bestselling author Emmanuel Acho hosts an emotional and impactful evening featuring touching reunions, heart-wrenching confrontations and powerful one-on-one talks with the final women as well as the Bachelor himself, Matt James. Plus –just when you thought the twists and turns were finished – a shocking announcement that will have Bachelor Nation talking
