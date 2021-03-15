Troy, Alabama women hear names called during NCAA Selection Show

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Ala. – The Troy women’s basketball team will open play in the NCAA Tournament against No. 2 seed Texas A&M, the team learned Monday evening during a selection show party inside Trojan Arena. The Trojans earned the No. 15 seed in the Mercado Region after winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament last Monday for the third time in their last five opportunities.

Due to COVID-19 forcing the 2021 NCAA Tournament to be played entirely in the state of Texas, Troy (22-5) and Texas A&M (23-2) will face off Monday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 – the location of the game will be announced shortly. The Trojans and Aggies are joined in the Mercado Region by No. 7 seed Iowa State and No. 10 seed Michigan State. The winner of each first round game will advance to the second round with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

Troy’ Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship was its third since 2016 and fourth overall league crown during that time period. The Trojans will be making their fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2017.

Under ninth-year head coach Chanda Rigby, Troy has won 20+ games in three straight seasons for the second time in program history, both of which have come during Rigby’s tenure. The Trojans are third in the NCAA in scoring, averaging 86.2 points per game and are led by Sun Belt Player of the Year Alexus Dye, who is the NCAA leader in double-doubles with 22 (16.2 ppg & 12.6 rpg).

Texas A&M is ranked No. 4 in the latest polls and was projected as a protentional No. 1 seed by ESPN’s Charlie Creme in his latest ESPN Bracketology. The SEC Regular Season Champions are 23-2 on the year, boasting nine victories over ranked opponents. The Aggies achieved their highest ranking in program history (No. 2) and were a perfect 13-0 at home. The meeting between Troy and Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament will be the first matchup between the two schools. General public tickets will not be available for the first and second rounds. The NCAA has limited attendance to just players and player guests.

Tuscaloosa, Ala. – Alabama is the 7-seed and will take on 10-seed North Carolina on Monday at 11am.