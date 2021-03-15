Troy University Fraternity Raises $90,000 for Wounded Soldiers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University’s chapter of Alpha Tau Omega presented a $90,000 check to Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures, a charity that provides hunting, fishing, and myriad of other outdoor experiences to wounded veterans. The charity is located in Bonifay, FL. The ATO project is called “Walk Hard.”

Since its inception in 2009, the philanthropic backpacking trip originating on Troy University’s Quad and terminating at Pier Park in Panama City Beach, FL, has raised almost $400,000 for the mission.

This year, 36 ATO brothers dedicated their Spring Break, and committed to daily work toward the trek for the year leading up to it. Walk Hard is an effort that demonstrates the leadership, positive influence and tremendous impact a fraternity can have on the world around it.