Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua Agree on 2-Fight Deal to Unify Heavyweight Belts

by Alabama News Network Staff

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed on for two fights to unify the world heavyweight titles. Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, made the announcement after terms of the deal were set at the weekend.

Hearn’s company, Matchroom, and Fury’s promoter, Top Rank, have 30 days to find a site and a date for the first fight in June or July.

Joshua and Fury will reportedly split proceeds 50-50 from their first fight, with the victor taking a 60-40 cut for the rematch.

On the line will be Joshua’s WBA, IBF and WBO belts, and Fury’s WBC title.

