2 Killed in Shooting Outside Tuscaloosa Paper Plant

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police say two men found dead in the parking lot of a paper plant in Tuscaloosa died in an apparent murder-suicide during a shift change. Officers called to Dixie Pulp and Paper late Monday found two bodies outside the facility. A police spokesman says 27-year-old Demorius Mondreal Polke shot 33-year-old Sean Michael Barret multiple times before turning the gun on himself. Others witnessed the shooting, which also was captured on video. Investigators are trying to determine what prompted the gunfire.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved