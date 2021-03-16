A GRAMMY® SALUTE TO THE SOUNDS OF CHANGE- Wednesday, 3/17/21

by Janae Smith

CBS and the Recording Academy® announce the new two-hour special A GRAMMY® SALUTE TO THE SOUNDS OF CHANGE, to be broadcast Wednesday, March 17 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The special will air three days after THE 63RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS broadcast on Sunday, March 14 on CBS. Both specials are available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

A GRAMMY SALUTE TO THE SOUNDS OF CHANGE will feature top contemporary artists, including Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges with Terrace Martin, Eric Church, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, John Fogerty, Gayle King, Patti Labelle, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, Leann Rimes, Chris Stapleton and more, performing songs that have seen us through the darkest hours and greatest triumphs of the 20th and 21st centuries. Notable performances include Gladys Knight singing Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?” alongside Adam Blackstone, Shelia E., Israel Houghton and D Smoke, Erivo’s interpretation of John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Fogerty bringing his “Weeping in the Promised Land” and “Fortunate Son” to the stage.

Artists across genres will highlight the stories behind, and deliver personal interpretations of, the powerful music that inspired social justice and equality. Also, presenters from the worlds of entertainment, art and activism will look back at some of the most iconic GRAMMY performances and moments in history.

A GRAMMY® SALUTE TO THE SOUNDS OF CHANGE is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are Executive Producers. Chantal Sausedo and Rob Paine are Producers.