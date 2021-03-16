Alabama Legislative Advances Bill Outlawing Hormonal Treatments for Transgender Minors

by Alabama News Network Staff

A legislative committee has advanced a bill that would outlaw using hormonal treatments and puberty blockers to treat transgender minors. The House Health Committee on Tuesday approved the bill that would make it a felony to use puberty-blocking drugs, hormonal therapy and surgery to treat transgender minors.

Republican Sen. Shay Shelnutt, the sponsor of the bill, argued minors are not mature enough to make the decisions.

Democratic Rep. Neil Rafferty responded that lawmakers are inserting themselves into medical decisions.

The bill, which has already cleared the Alabama Senate, now moves to the full Alabama House of Representatives.

