Alorica Hiring Over 400 Work-from-Home Employee in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery company is hiring over 400 employees.

Customer experience solutions provider Alorica is the company doing the hiring. The company has announced that they will be hiring for work-from-home positions to qualified candidates (e.g. high-speed internet requirements). Applicants will train onsite and then work remotely for these roles.

Based on position, Alorica team members can take advantage of competitive benefits including paid training, compensation, lucrative monthly incentives, medical and dental insurance, onsite counseling, paid time off, paid holidays, sick time, 401(k) and an assortment of employee discounts. In addition, the company offers:

Permanent work-at-home positions and robust safety measures onsite to keep employees safe during COVID-19

Career growth opportunities, with most leaders promoted from within the organization

Collaborative and exciting company culture

Employees to work from home with training onsite. Interested applicants can apply at https://jobs.alorica.com/page/ show/north-america/.