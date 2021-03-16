Birmingham Likely to Extend Mask Order as State Mandate Ends

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The president of the Birmingham City Council says Alabama’s largest city likely will extend a mandate requiring face masks in public despite the state’s plan to end the statewide rule next month. Gov. Kay Ivey has said the state rule will expire on April 9. But Birmingham City Council President William Parker says officials in Birmingham have been in discussions with medical experts and will push to keep a requirement in place for face masks in public places. He says a vote on a city mask ordinance likely will be held on April 6.

