Closings and Cancellations for Wednesday & Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is tracking closings and cancellations due to the potential for severe weather Wednesday and Thursday. We will be updating this list as we get additional closings and cancellations.

SCHOOLS:

Elmore County Schools – Delayed opening until 10:00AM Thursday

Fort Dale Academy – Early dismissal at 11:30AM Wednesday

Lowndes Academy – Early dismissal at 1:15PM Wednesday

Montgomery Public Schools – All employees will work remotely

Pike Liberal Arts School – Closed Wednesday

Pike Road Schools – Delayed opening for 2 hours Thursday

Prattville Christian Academy – Delayed opening until 10:00AM Thursday

Saint James School – Early dismissal at 2:00PM Wednesday

Tallapoosa County Schools – Early dismissal at 2:00PM Wednesday

Troy City Schools – Closed Wednesday

BUSINESSES:

Montgomery Area Council on Aging (MACOA) – No Meals on Wheels Delivery on Wednesday

