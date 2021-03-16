Closings and Cancellations for Wednesday & Thursday
Alabama News Network is tracking closings and cancellations due to the potential for severe weather Wednesday and Thursday. We will be updating this list as we get additional closings and cancellations.
SCHOOLS:
Elmore County Schools – Delayed opening until 10:00AM Thursday
Fort Dale Academy – Early dismissal at 11:30AM Wednesday
Lowndes Academy – Early dismissal at 1:15PM Wednesday
Montgomery Public Schools – All employees will work remotely
Pike Liberal Arts School – Closed Wednesday
Pike Road Schools – Delayed opening for 2 hours Thursday
Prattville Christian Academy – Delayed opening until 10:00AM Thursday
Saint James School – Early dismissal at 2:00PM Wednesday
Tallapoosa County Schools – Early dismissal at 2:00PM Wednesday
Troy City Schools – Closed Wednesday
BUSINESSES:
Montgomery Area Council on Aging (MACOA) – No Meals on Wheels Delivery on Wednesday
