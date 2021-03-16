Elmore County Public Schools Releases Severe Weather Plans for March 17-18

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County Schools are open for Wednesday, March 17. The announcement comes from Superintendent Richard Dennis. Dennis says he consulted with Elmore County EMA to make the decision due to Severe Weather expected in the area.

Dennis says if the severe weather front advances faster than expected, school make be released early at 2:00 PM. If school is released early, a notification will be sent out by Noon.

All after after school activities are cancelled for Wednesday.

On Thursday, March 18, the start of school will be delayed until 10:00 AM unless there is significant damage, power outages, and/or road closures which will result in an E-learning day for students.

Check back for any updates.