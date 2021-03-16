Former Trussville Deputy Indicted on Child Porn Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on about two dozen child pornography charges. The attorney general’s office says 56-year-old Phillip Wayne Humphries of Trussville was indicted by grand jurors in Jefferson County, where he previously worked as a sheriff’s deputy. Humphries was arrested on a single charge of possessing obscene material in 2019, when he resigned after coming under investigation. He had worked as a deputy for about two decades. An attorney for Humphries did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

