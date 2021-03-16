Montgomery Police Officer Facing Child Abuse Charges, Placed on Administrative Leave

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have initiated disciplinary proceedings against a fellow officer. Montgomery police officer, Horton Owens, 35, faces Child Abuse charges.

The Montgomery Police Department launched an investigation on Monday, March 15 after receiving notice from the Municipal Court Magistrates Office.

MPD immediately relieved Owens of his duties. MPD also placed him on administrative leave.

Owens joined MPD in 2018 as a patrol officer.