Selma and Dallas Co. Officials Prepare for Severe Weather Event

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The threat of inclement weather has officials in Selma and Dallas County making preparations to keep people safe.

City and county officials learned what to expect during a weather briefing with the National Weather Service Tuesday morning.

EMA Director Toya Stiles conducted the briefing in the Commissioners Court Room. Severe weather is expected to come through the area Wednesday.

“We’re expecting a severe threat in our area between 7 pm and 12 am. We encourage everyone to take this storm serious. This is a overnight storm that could possibly cause major damages,” said Stiles.

The storm could produce damaging winds — tornadoes — and golf-ball-size hail. So, Stiles is urging residents to take the storm seriously — get prepared — and stay weather aware.

“It’s very important for everyone to have multiple means of receiving alerts. Stay tuned to the local news, have a safety plan in place and also have an emergency kit. And if you live in a mobile home we encourage you to go to the nearest shelter. We will have all of our individual storm shelters open,” Stiles said.

Shelter locations include:

Burnsville Orrville Tipton Valley Grande Southside High School Plantersville J.L. Chestnut Blvd. (Selma)

Selma High School will also be used as a shelter.

PPEs will be available at each location.