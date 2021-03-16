Three Alabama Lawmakers Test Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Three Alabama lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19. Alabama House of Representative spokesman Clay Redden said three lawmakers receive positive COVID-19 test results this week. He did not disclose the names of the legislators for privacy reasons.

Lawmakers and legislative staff have been receiving regular COVID-19 tests since the session began last month. Lawmakers have been taking other precautions such as wearing masks, limiting access to the building and spreading out the 105 House members over two floors.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)