Troy University to Resume Normal Operations in Fall 2021

TROY Community: The decline in COVID-19 cases nationally and in Alabama is an encouraging sign that the worst days of the pandemic may be behind us. Falling case numbers and the steady roll out of the vaccine, including the opening of our own vaccine clinic on the Troy Campus, gives us hope that we will see a return to normal operations on our campuses in the near future. With this in mind, I want to address what you can expect on our campuses for the rest of the spring and this fall. First, even though there are positive trends in the fight against COVID-19, we are committed to the safety measures put in place last fall. The TROY Strong procedures will remain in place at least until the end of the spring semester. To date, our safety plan has served us well, and I believe it is vital we remain committed to these procedures while more of the community and campus population is vaccinated. We are carefully considering what safety procedures will be in effect this summer and will make an announcement about that in the coming days. Next, we are preparing for a return to regular operations this fall, including in-class instruction, campus events and full usage of campus facilities. In fact, our expected theme for the fall will be to have “Fun in ’21.” We know this goal is ambitious and dependent on many factors outside of our control. As always, our plans will follow the best guidance from state and federal officials, including the Alabama Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control. The current trends in case numbers give us hope, and our experiences last year tell us that now is the time to start planning for a return to normal operating models at all of our campuses in August. Our Coronavirus Taskforce has reviewed local and state data, including trend data for case counts, hospitalizations, and the number of vaccinations given in our service area. In Alabama, the seven-day average for new cases was 3,332 on Jan. 1 but had fallen to 575 by March 9. Hospitalizations have also fallen from a seven-day average of 2,586 to 659 over the same period, and more than 15% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. (All data from The New York Times.) All of this information suggests we are trending in a direction suitable for a return to regular operations in the fall. As we have stated in the past, our plans are subject to change as the situation evolves. If circumstances force a change in our direction, we will share the latest information with you via email, social media and the COVID-19 information website. For now, I ask that we all continue to focus on following safety protocols each day. Your commitment to being “TROY Strong” has helped keep our campuses and communities safe. Now, by working together, we can “Finish Strong,” and hopefully enjoy a traditional college experience on our campuses later this year.