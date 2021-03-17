Alabama House Committee Advances Protest Bill After Changes

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have advanced a revised bill that would stiffen penalties for participating in a riot, a proposal that had drawn criticism because of a broad definition of what could be considered a riot. The House Judiciary voted Tuesday to send the bill to the House floor. Republican Rep. Allen Treadaway, a retired Birmingham assistant police chief, said the measures are needed to crack down on violent behavior. Shay Farley, interim deputy policy officer for the southeast with Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund, said this bill is clearly designed to instill fear in would-be protesters and silence dissent.

