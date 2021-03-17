Alabama School Dashboard: Decline in COVID-19 Cases Continues

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released another school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of March 12. The latest report shows a continuing drop in cases.

Keep in mind, some school systems such as Montgomery Public Schools, are all-virtual. ADPH says because of spring break, there may be breaks or irregularities in reporting.

Overall, there were 519 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for the week, down from 672 the week before. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

In our area, case numbers were relatively the same, although there was a significant drop in Autauga County schools.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for last week. The numbers in parentheses are from the week before:

Montgomery Public Schools – Fewer than 5 (6)

Autauga County Schools – 20 (30)

Elmore County Schools – 13 (16)

Pike Road Schools – 7 (Fewer than 5)

Dallas County Schools – Fewer than 5 (Fewer than 5)

Selma City Schools – Fewer than 5 (0)

