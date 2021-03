PHOTOS: Storm Damage in Autauga County

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Autauga County Storm Damage – Photo: Autauga County EMA

2/4 Autauga County Storm Damage – Photo: Autauga County EMA

3/4 Autauga County Storm Damage – Photo: Autauga County EMA

4/4 Autauga County Storm Damage – Photo: Autauga County EMA







Alabama News Network has photos of the storm damage in Autauga County. The photos are from the Autauga County Emergency Management Agency.

This is damage on County Road 53 in the Billingsley area.