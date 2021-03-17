Storms Causing Damage in Our Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

The first round of storms has already caused damage in scattered locations in the Alabama News Network viewing area.

These are the reports from the National Weather Service Office in Birmingham:

AUTAUGA COUNTY:

Trees reported down on County Road 24 near County Road 37 – Billingsley

House damaged and tree down on County Road 53, no injuries

DALLAS COUNTY:

Northwest of Burnsville – Several trees and power lines down along Highway 83, Highway 84, Highway 528 and Highway 26. At least one structure was damaged.

Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest on storm damage in our area.