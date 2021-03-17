UPDATE: New Tornado Watch Until 3AM Thursday; Includes Montgomery

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Alabama News Network is tracking severe weather that will be moving across Alabama through early Thursday morning. Our Weather Authority team of meteorologists says to expect more severe weather tonight and overnight, which will include the threat for tornadoes, possibly EF-2 or greater.

A PDS Tornado Watch (Particularly Dangerous Situation) is in effect until 3AM Thursday for much of the Alabama News Network viewing area, including Montgomery and these counties:

   AUTAUGA              BALDWIN             BIBB                
   BLOUNT               BUTLER              CALHOUN             
   CHAMBERS             CHEROKEE            CHILTON             
   CHOCTAW              CLARKE              CLAY                
   CLEBURNE             CONECUH             COOSA               
   CRENSHAW             DALLAS              ELMORE              
   ESCAMBIA             ETOWAH              FAYETTE             
   GREENE               HALE                JEFFERSON           
   LAMAR                LEE                 LOWNDES             
   MACON                MARENGO             MARION              
   MOBILE               MONROE              MONTGOMERY          
   PERRY                PICKENS             RANDOLPH            
   SHELBY               ST. CLAIR           SUMTER              
   TALLADEGA            TALLAPOOSA          TUSCALOOSA          
   WALKER               WASHINGTON          WILCOX              
   WINSTON

The SPC has extended “High Risk” (level 5/5) for severe storms today farther east into Central Alabama, including Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Clanton and Demopolis, with a “Moderate Risk” (level 4/5) for pretty much the rest of the state. But don’t focus on specific colors or lines on the maps, the entire state of Alabama is significant threat for severe storms.

Severerisk031721

Now is the time to prepare. First, download the free Alabama News Network weather app:
iPhoneAndroid

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts.  A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Alabama News Network will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

