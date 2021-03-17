UPDATE: New Tornado Watch Until 3AM Thursday; Includes Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is tracking severe weather that will be moving across Alabama through early Thursday morning. Our Weather Authority team of meteorologists says to expect more severe weather tonight and overnight, which will include the threat for tornadoes, possibly EF-2 or greater.

A PDS Tornado Watch (Particularly Dangerous Situation) is in effect until 3AM Thursday for much of the Alabama News Network viewing area, including Montgomery and these counties:

AUTAUGA BALDWIN BIBB BLOUNT BUTLER CALHOUN CHAMBERS CHEROKEE CHILTON CHOCTAW CLARKE CLAY CLEBURNE CONECUH COOSA CRENSHAW DALLAS ELMORE ESCAMBIA ETOWAH FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR LEE LOWNDES MACON MARENGO MARION MOBILE MONROE MONTGOMERY PERRY PICKENS RANDOLPH SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TALLAPOOSA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WASHINGTON WILCOX WINSTON

The SPC has extended “High Risk” (level 5/5) for severe storms today farther east into Central Alabama, including Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Clanton and Demopolis, with a “Moderate Risk” (level 4/5) for pretty much the rest of the state. But don’t focus on specific colors or lines on the maps, the entire state of Alabama is significant threat for severe storms.

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Alabama News Network will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

