WATCH: Possible Funnel Cloud Caught on Camera Near Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network was on the air live when we caught what looked like a funnel cloud on our Alfa Insurance Camera Network in Selma.

Dallas County was under a tornado warning at the time and we were tracking the storm on radar at around 12:30 p.m.

Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett and Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler tracked the storm as it moved just south of downtown, near the Selmont area across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Our camera is located atop the Trustmark Bank building on Broad Street in Selma and is one of the live HD cameras we use regularly to track weather conditions.

Here is another view of what may have been the same storm. Courtesy: Garrett Price