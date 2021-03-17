WATCH: Possible Tornado Caught on Camera in Demopolis

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network was on the air live when we caught what appeared to be a tornado forming near downtown Demopolis on our Alfa Insurance Camera Network in Demopolis.

Marengo County was under a tornado warning at the time and we were tracking the storm on radar shortly after 2 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler and Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett tracked the storm as it moved just west and north of downtown.

Our camera is one of the live HD cameras we use regularly to track weather conditions.