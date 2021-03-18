A Cloudy & Cooler Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

A cold front has moved through the area allowing northwesterly winds to usher in much cooler air to the state. Temps will fall into the mid 40s overnight and we facing upper 30s to lower 40s over the upcoming weekend. Even high temps will come down quite a bit with lower 60s through Saturday afternoon. Clouds will be stubborn and linger over us for a few days as well. A week boundary will even push through with a few sprinkles possible Friday night into early Saturday. It’s definitely going to be a cloudy and cooler weather pattern for the first weekend of spring. Improving sky conditions are ahead for Sunday into early next week. Temps will respond with highs back in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A warming trend kicks in and we’re in the upper 70s by mid week. Our next rain event is setting up for late Tuesday and sticking around into Thursday. Rain and storms are likely during the period. We will be monitoring the setup for anything strong to severe. We can’t make that call just yet, so stay tuned.