AL Kidney Foundation Raising Funds for Local Patients

by Ellis Eskew

March is National Kidney Month. The Alabama Kidney Foundation is raising funds to help kidney patients in our area with the goal of $100,000.

“The middle of Alabama has the greatest need out of the state. So it’s important that we meet our goals every year. And due to the pandemic last year, we are really trying to reach that goal,” said Shannon Morrell, Middle AL Director of the Alabama Kidney Foundation.

St. James Head Football Coach Jimmy Perry will serve as Patient Walk Chair.

“My brother, Scott, my youngest brother was a perfect match and I could receive a kidney from him to save my life. But many aren’t as fortunate as I was. They depend on dialysis and so dialysis is expensive. And some people today have to decide whether they are going to eat or get dialysis because of financial situations,” said Perry.

Currently, the annual Kidney Walk is virtual. A celebration will be held May 1, 2021.

If you’d like more information on how to join a team or donate, email Shannon at shannon@alkidney.org or call (334) 430-8716.