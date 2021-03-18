Alabama House Approves Curbside Voting Ban

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a ban on curbside voting.

Legislators voted 74-25 for the bill that now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Supporters of the bill said it is needed to protect election integrity. Opponents argued the state is cutting off an avenue that might make it easier for elderly and disabled people to vote.

The legislation came after a court fight over the need to open up alternative methods to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)