Alabama Lawmakers Approve Bill Banning Transgender Athletes from Competing in Female Sports

Terry Miller, Andraya Yearwood

FILE — In this Feb. 7, 2019 file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn. Lawyers for several Connecticut school districts and the organization that oversees high school sports in the state went before a federal judge Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit that would prevent transgender girls from competing in girl’s sports. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)

Alabama could become the next conservative state to prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved the legislation on a 74-19 vote. More than a dozen states are considering restrictions on transgender athletes or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors.

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves last week signed a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams. The bill’s sponsor argued the restriction is about protecting the integrity of women’s sports.

The bill faced pushback from Democrats who accused Republicans of trying to practice medicine.

