Alabama Lawmakers Approve Bill Banning Transgender Athletes from Competing in Female Sports

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama could become the next conservative state to prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved the legislation on a 74-19 vote. More than a dozen states are considering restrictions on transgender athletes or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors.

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves last week signed a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams. The bill’s sponsor argued the restriction is about protecting the integrity of women’s sports.

The bill faced pushback from Democrats who accused Republicans of trying to practice medicine.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)