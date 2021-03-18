Alabama Power Update: 12,750 Customers are Without Service

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

AlabamapowerAccording to Alabama Power, At 6:00 a.m., approximately 12,750 Alabama Power customers are without service as a result of severe weather on Wednesday and throughout the night.  Mainly in central Alabama, 3,500 customers are without power.  The majority of central Alabama customers lost power as a result of severe weather overnight.

Outages exist in the following areas:

  • Lee County – 800 customers
  • Montgomery County – 640 customers
  • Dallas County – 600 customers
  • Lowndes County – 340 customers
  • Chilton County – 300 customers
  • Wilcox County – 290 customers

Additional outages are widely scattered in Autauga, Tallapoosa, Bullock, and Elmore Counties. Alabama Power personnel are working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

 

Categories: News, Statewide, Weather
Tags: ,

Related Posts