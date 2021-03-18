Alabama Power Update: 12,750 Customers are Without Service

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to Alabama Power, At 6:00 a.m., approximately 12,750 Alabama Power customers are without service as a result of severe weather on Wednesday and throughout the night. Mainly in central Alabama, 3,500 customers are without power. The majority of central Alabama customers lost power as a result of severe weather overnight.

Outages exist in the following areas:

Lee County – 800 customers

Montgomery County – 640 customers

Dallas County – 600 customers

Lowndes County – 340 customers

Chilton County – 300 customers

Wilcox County – 290 customers

Additional outages are widely scattered in Autauga, Tallapoosa, Bullock, and Elmore Counties. Alabama Power personnel are working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.