Auburn Speedster Anthony Schwartz Runs 4.26 40 at Pro Day

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz displayed his speed on pro day. In numbers provided by Auburn the former track star was clocked at an unofficial, hand-timed 4.26 in the 40 Thursday.

The 6-foot, 186-pound Schwartz is perhaps the Tigers’ top prospect in the upcoming draft.

Schwartz and fellow receiver Seth Williams are both skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft. They were among the 10 former Auburn players participating.

