Barn in Brantley in Shambles after the Storm on Thursday Morning

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Barn in Brantley is destroyed Thursday morning after the storm that charged through most of Alabama. The Crenshaw County EMA Director who sent Alabama News Network the picture of the damaged barn says there is heavy debris in the area, which is to be expected after the strong winds that the city endured over the last few hours. Crews are beginning to survey the area for other storm-related damage. The story will be updated as they learn more.