Man Shot In Mall Parking Lot

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man was shot in the parking lot of Eastdale Mall.

It happened Thursday afternoon.

MPD says the victim, an adult male suffered a non-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported but police say two vehicles were damaged as a result of the shooting.

Police did not say if any charges were filed in the case.

