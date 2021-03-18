Much Quieter Weather Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT : Watching the cold front continue to slowly work its way into the state. Behind the front will be the upper low as it swings through and provides more clouds and even some light rain to the northern third of the area into the evening hours. Also accompanying the rest of the system will be strong winds of up to 40 mph will be possible. Through the day our winds will be on the high side with 15 to 25 mph sustained and gust up to 40 mph as the rest of the system moves through. concerned with the very saturated soils and large amount of snapped limbs in the damaged areas. went ahead and issued a wind advisory through 7 pm to account for the winds.

On Friday high pressure will begin to build into the Mid-Atlantic area. This will likely produce a backdoor cold front that will slide westward into the eastern portions of the state and the models have been hinting for several days now that there could be some light rain/sprinkles associated with this wedge, so went ahead and included some sprinkles for Friday afternoon and Friday night. Temperatures may struggle to get out of the 50s on Friday.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Saturday will start out cloudy as the wedge will be in place across the area. After the cool start, highs will be in the low 60s, skies will begin to clear. On Sunday we will see a warming trend with the next chance at precipitation on Tuesday as a low pressure system slides through the Midwest and into the Great Lakes. Expect further increasing clouds with isolated showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be in the 40s areawide with highs in the lower to middle 70s across the area.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan