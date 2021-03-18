NFL Nearly Doubles TV Revenue, Inks Deals Worth Over $10 Billion

by Alabama News Network Staff

The NFL will nearly double its media revenue to more than $10 billion a season with new rights agreements announced Thursday, including a deal with Amazon Prime Video that gives the streaming service exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football” beginning in 2022.

The league took in $5.9 billion a year in its current contracts. Amazon has partnered with the league to stream Thursday night games since 2017, but it will take over the entire package from Fox.

Games will continue to air on CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN, while ABC will have a limited schedule of games as well as returning to the Super Bowl rotation (two games) for the first time since the 2005 season.

The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and National Football League Reach Landmark Long-Term Agreement

 More Postseason Games: Super Bowls on ABC/ESPN and Additional Playoff Telecasts

 More Exclusive National ESPN+ Content Including New Live Game Rights and NFL PrimeTime

 35% More Regular-Season Matchups: Monday Night Football Featuring Three Weeks With Multiple Games, Plus Saturday Action

 Enhanced Schedule Quality and Flexibility

 Comprehensive Highlights, NFL Draft, Pro Bowl and More

 10-year Agreement Begins in 2023

