Powerful Wave of Storms Pound Dallas County

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The first wave of the storms that swept through Dallas County Wednesday knocked down trees and power lines — and damaged several homes.

In addition a second wave of storms is expected overnight.

It’s been a busy Wednesday afternoon for Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles.

“Started out with tornado watches and from then on we have been up under tornado warnings,” said Stiles.

Thunder and lightning — heavy rains — and strong winds — have pounded the area — off and on all day.

“I was on my way home from work and I was on the Selma Bypass. I was going over the river and one of my co-workers was behind me, and we saw a little funnel pop out, but it went right back in. It didn’t come down to the ground or anything, it just kind of came out, went right back in,” said Burnsville resident John Creel.

Creel came home from work — to find his house without electricity.

“I got home from work around 12:30-ish and it was and it was out when I got home.”

Downed trees and power lines in the area — caused officials to shut down part of Highway 14 — so crews could clear the road and make repairs.

Meanwhile, the busy day at the Dallas County EMA office continues — as wave after wave of storms — continue to roll through the area.

“We encourage everyone to not let your guards down. And if you live in a mobile home all of our shelters are open. So, please go to one of the nearby shelters,” said Stiles.

No injuries associated with the storms — have been reported.