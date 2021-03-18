Suspect Arrested, Charged with Murder in Highland Avenue Stabbing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police is conducting a homicide investigation into the death of 28-year-old Brandon Whitt, of Montgomery.

On Thursday, March 18, around 12 a.m., police responded to the 1800 of Highland Avenue in reference to someone stabbed. At the scene, police located Whitt with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital.

After an investigation, police identified Steve Dawson Jr., 31, of Montgomery as the suspect. Montgomery police charged Dawson with Murder after taking him into custody at the scene of the crime.

The cause of the stabbing continues is currently unknown.

With this latest arrest coming within hours of opening an investigation, MPD now boasts a 72% solvability rate – ranking among the nation’s best.