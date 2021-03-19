2021 SLE RODEO

by Ja Nai Wright

The SLE Rodeo has always been an exciting time for families every year in Montgomery Alabama. Since the rodeo is back families get to be out again seeing their favorite cowboys and cowgirls from across the nation compete for a spot in the Las Vegas competition. Some families are excited to have their children competing in competitions like the Junior Beef Expo once again since they missed out last year. The Southeastern livestock Exposition and Rodeo takes place from March 18-20th.

The competition is being televised this year on cowboy TV.

Click here for more information on events and ticket pricing.