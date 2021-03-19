by Shane Butler

A cold front moving in from the east will impact our weather through early Saturday. Sprinkles are possible as the boundary pushes westward through the state Friday night. It’s going to feel a bit chilly as temps drop into the mid 40s overnight. Saturday starts out cloudy but sunshine returns as the day progresses. Even with some sunshine, easterly winds of 10-15 mph will make it feel cool despite reaching the lower 60s for highs. Saturday night is looking mostly clear and a bit colder. Temps will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s for lows. We’re back into sunshine and temps warm a bit more Sunday. Temps should manage the mid to upper 60s for highs. A warming trend will be underway and temps reach the low to mid 70s early next week. Moisture will begin to increase and we’re expect rain to return Tuesday. It’s the beginning of active weather pattern with periods of rain and storms through late Thursday. We could even be looking at some stronger storms with the system that passes through the area Thursday. Stay tuned!