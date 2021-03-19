A Cloudy, Cool, And Breezy Friday Afternoon

by Ben Lang

It’s a cloudy and cool Friday and final day of winter 2021. Temperatures fell into the 40s this morning, while midday temperatures only recovered into low and mid 50s at midday, and struggle to reach 60° this afternoon. In addition, winds are rather breezy at 10 to 15 mph. Expect a mostly cloudy to overcast sky for the rest of the day. Temperatures remain in the 50s through the evening.

A “backdoor” front moves through overnight. Winds turn from the northwest to the east-northeast after midnight as it moves through. It could also produce a few light showers. Otherwise, expect a cloudy sky with lows in the 40s.

Saturday morning looks mostly cloudy, but sunshine could at least partially return during the afternoon. However, Saturday still looks cool and breezy with highs in the low to perhaps mid 60s. Winds become east-northeasterly up to 20 mph with higher gusts. Saturday night lows fall into the low to mid 40s. Sunday features a partly cloudy sky while temperatures look a bit warmer. Expect highs in the upper 60s with a few low 70° readings possible.

Next week begins on a mainly dry note. Monday features morning sunshine followed by an increase in clouds towards the afternoon. Monday looks warmer, with highs in the low 70s. There’s a chance for a few showers, but most locations remain dry. Rain chances increase for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A front approaches the southeast Tuesday, then stalls across the lower Mississippi River Valley Wednesday. Tuesday may features mainly scattered showers for our area, but thunderstorms appear more likely Wednesday and Thursday.

Of course, it’s severe weather season, but at this time, severe weather doesn’t look particularly likely Wednesday or Thursday. The stalled front picks up pace Thursday, and could be clearing our area to the east by next Friday. Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures warm into the low and mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday. Next Friday features morning clouds and lingering showers, but the afternoon looks dry at this time with sunshine possible. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s.