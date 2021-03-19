Community Book Fair in Uniontown Promotes Lifelong Learning

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Uniontown non-profit organization hosts a community book fair for area youth — in an effort to promote a love of reading.

CHOICE is a non-profit organization based in Uniontown — that connects people in the community with needed resources.

The CHOICE Community Book Fair is a part of a Character Development Day activity — organized by the CHOICE Youth Advisory Committee.

“Which is a group of 9th thru 12th graders. And they get a budget every year and part of their budget is they have to use $500 dollars to create a community event,” said CHOICE Founder Emefa Butler.

“So, they came up with a book fair because we had so many books donated to us. And we wanted to get them out in the community.”

The book fair was also filled with all kinds of food — like popcorn and cotton candy.

Along with hot dogs and burgers sponsored by Cowboy Church of the Prairie in Uniontown.

And everything at the event was given away free of charge.

“So you get to come out and get free books, free popcorn, free food, free cotton candy and free fun,” said Butler.

District Attorney Michael Jackson and Short the Squirrel were featured guests at the event.

“Yeah, it’s just a really great event for kids. I love the idea of promoting literacy for kids and young adults. For CHOICE to get with Short the Squirrel, that program, it’s just a great day,” said Jackson.

“Our kids need to read. It opens up a whole new world to them.”

For more information about CHOICE — call (334) 231-7019.